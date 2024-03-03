Tago's "D.A.M.N" Is A Perfect Introductory Track To His Music

At the start of 2024 we started a new segment here at HNHH where we track down new talent hip-hop and/or adjacent artists and compile about three to four of them. We then give you a quick synopsis about them and the song that we feel is a great way to introduce them. We will have another listicle of that coming in a few weeks for March. But for this artist, we have to give credit to AllHipHop for this hidden gem. Today, Tago makes his website premiere with a new single called "D.A.M.N." Tago hails from Dallas, Texas and his style is so colorful.

That is apparent from the track, but also its creatively shot music video. Tago brings a smooth and confident tone to the song. Which makes sense considering what the main message is for this cut. According to AllHipHop, "D.A.M.N." is an acronym that stands for "Determined and Motivated N****."

Listen To "D.A.M.N." By Tago

One quote that Tago lives by when it comes to the effects that music has had on him is one that many listeners can relate to. "Music speaks to the soul and makes you want to move and dance." "D.A.M.N" will certainly have you doing that with its bouncy and bright instrumental. Be sure to give Tago a try above.

