Marv Won, Fatt Father, & Elzhi Rap With Conviction On "Measuring Stick"

The thing about rappers who come from areas of steel mills and industrial factories is that you know you are going to get music that embodies that lifestyle. Aggressive and gritty hip-hop gives listeners a sense of power to conquer anything life throws at them. Which makes sense, considering how tough being a blue-collar worker can be on a day-to-day basis. One artist in this hardcore hip-hop lane that comes across as authentic is Marv Won. The Detroit native is tough as nails anytime he hops on a beat. Today, we are covering Marv Won's collaboration with Fatt Father and Elzhi called "Measuring Stick."

This is a braggadocious track about being at the top of the rap game and being the example of greatness everyone else needs to meet. Marv Won and Fatt Father work together quite often and do so with ease. The reason for that is because both are in a rap posse called Fat Killahz. It consists of them and Bang Belushi, as well as King Gordy.

Listen To "Measuring Stick" By Marv Won, Fatt Father, & Elzhi

"Measuring Stick" is also going to make it on to Marv Won's upcoming LP, I'm Fine, Thanks For Asking. According to Bandcamp, the record will be out on April 5. It is currently available for pre-order there and you can check out the "Via" link below to purchase it. Be sure to listen to this lyrical banger, you will not be disappointed.

