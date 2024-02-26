SiR Apologizes For Misogynistic Tweet About Kai Cenat Stream

SiR deleted his original tweet after fans criticized his language.

BYLavender Alexandria
10th Annual TDE Christmas Concert, Hosted by Top Dawg Entertainment and Jay Rock

Over the weekend, SiR was tuned into a Kai Cenat stream just like many others. During the stream Cenat hosted a sort of dating show built around finding a new girlfriend for a man whose ex went viral for dancing pretty sensually on stage with singer Omah Ley. The Top Dawg singer had some reactions to the stream and took to Twitter to share his thoughts. “@KaiCenat a real one. Got a n-gga a whole new B*tch on Twitch," his tweet read. Though it's since been deleted, it was up long enough for him to receive some backlash for it.

Some fans pointed out that SiR might be too old to be talking like that. While others honed in on some of the most nuanced and romantic songs of his career up to this point and asked how somebody who expressed those sentiments could make that tweet. Eventually he took to Twitter once again with an apology. "Let me start by saying I hear everyone, and I am sincerely sorry. Women deserve respect and I see using “bitch” doesn’t do that. please accept my apology and allowing me this teaching moment. With nothing but love, SiR," his follow-up tweet reads. Check out the full post he made as well as the fans reacting to the situation below.

Read More: SiR Returns To Share Groovy "Nothing Even Matters" Single

SiR Offers Apology For Kai Cenat Tweet

Fans of SiR have already been fed a steady diet of singles recently. But according to a flyer that leaked from an Isaiah Rashad show, they can expect a full project soon. The flyer claimed that nearly everyone on the Top Dawg label would be releasing something new this year with some of those projects already being confirmed.

SiR kicked the year off with the release of his new single "No Evil." The soulful track clicked instantly with fans some of whom claimed it was among his best work yet. Over the weekend he teamed up with Isaiah Rashad for another new track called "Karma." What do you think of SiR apologizing for his language in a tweet about Kai Cenat's recent stream? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: SiR Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer-Songwriter Worth?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.