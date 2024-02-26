SiR Apologizes For Misogynistic Tweet About Kai Cenat Stream

Over the weekend, SiR was tuned into a Kai Cenat stream just like many others. During the stream Cenat hosted a sort of dating show built around finding a new girlfriend for a man whose ex went viral for dancing pretty sensually on stage with singer Omah Ley. The Top Dawg singer had some reactions to the stream and took to Twitter to share his thoughts. “@KaiCenat a real one. Got a n-gga a whole new B*tch on Twitch," his tweet read. Though it's since been deleted, it was up long enough for him to receive some backlash for it.

Some fans pointed out that SiR might be too old to be talking like that. While others honed in on some of the most nuanced and romantic songs of his career up to this point and asked how somebody who expressed those sentiments could make that tweet. Eventually he took to Twitter once again with an apology. "Let me start by saying I hear everyone, and I am sincerely sorry. Women deserve respect and I see using “bitch” doesn’t do that. please accept my apology and allowing me this teaching moment. With nothing but love, SiR," his follow-up tweet reads. Check out the full post he made as well as the fans reacting to the situation below.

Read More: SiR Returns To Share Groovy "Nothing Even Matters" Single

SiR Offers Apology For Kai Cenat Tweet

Fans of SiR have already been fed a steady diet of singles recently. But according to a flyer that leaked from an Isaiah Rashad show, they can expect a full project soon. The flyer claimed that nearly everyone on the Top Dawg label would be releasing something new this year with some of those projects already being confirmed.

SiR kicked the year off with the release of his new single "No Evil." The soulful track clicked instantly with fans some of whom claimed it was among his best work yet. Over the weekend he teamed up with Isaiah Rashad for another new track called "Karma." What do you think of SiR apologizing for his language in a tweet about Kai Cenat's recent stream? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: SiR Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer-Songwriter Worth?

[Via]