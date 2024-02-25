Duke Star Kyle Filipowski Injured As Fans Storm The Court

Duke star Kyle Filipowski suffered a knee injury as Wake Forest fans stormed the court following their team's upset victory over the iconic college basketball program. Duke was ranked No. 8 in the country coming into the game. Wake Forest won 83-79.

"It's just really ridiculous how that situation is handled," Filipowski told WFMY News after the game. "I absolutely feel like it was personal. Intentional for sure. Like I said, there's no reason where they see a big guy like me trying to work my way off the court and they can't just work around me, you know? There's no excuse for that."

Kyle Filipowski During Loss To Wake Forest

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: Hunter Sallis #23 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons battles Kyle Filipowski #30 of the Duke Blue Devils for the ball during the second half of the game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on February 24, 2024 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Wake Forest won 83-79. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

"When are we going to ban court storming?" Duke coach Jon Scheyer asked, before referencing a similar incident involving Caitlin Clark. "When are we going to ban that? How many times does a player have to get into something, where they get punched, or they get pushed, or they get taunted right in their face? It's a dangerous thing. You look around the country. Caitlin Clark, something happens. And now Flip, I don't know what his status is going to be. He sprains his ankle. It's one thing, like when I played, at least it was 10 seconds and you storm the court. Now, the buzzer doesn't even go off, and they're running on the floor. This has happened to us a bunch this year." Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes agreed that court-stormings need to be put to rest.

Kyle Filipowski During Court Storming

ESPN just showed a new angle of the court-storming at Wake Forest where Duke's Kyle Filipowski was injured. Can clearly see where he hurts his knee as a fan taunts him while racing to midcourt. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/ABAsKC2kTI — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) February 24, 2024

Check out the moment Filipowski suffered the injury above.

