Duke Star Kyle Filipowski Injured As Fans Storm The Court

Duke star Kyle Filipowski suffered a knee injury as Wake Forest fans stormed the court following their team's upset victory over the iconic college basketball program. Duke was ranked No. 8 in the country coming into the game. Wake Forest won 83-79.
"It's just really ridiculous how that situation is handled," Filipowski told WFMY News after the game. "I absolutely feel like it was personal. Intentional for sure. Like I said, there's no reason where they see a big guy like me trying to work my way off the court and they can't just work around me, you know? There's no excuse for that."
Read More: Duke's Mayo Bowl Inspires College Football Fan To Chug Condiment: Watch
Kyle Filipowski During Loss To Wake Forest
"When are we going to ban court storming?" Duke coach Jon Scheyer asked, before referencing a similar incident involving Caitlin Clark. "When are we going to ban that? How many times does a player have to get into something, where they get punched, or they get pushed, or they get taunted right in their face? It's a dangerous thing. You look around the country. Caitlin Clark, something happens. And now Flip, I don't know what his status is going to be. He sprains his ankle. It's one thing, like when I played, at least it was 10 seconds and you storm the court. Now, the buzzer doesn't even go off, and they're running on the floor. This has happened to us a bunch this year." Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes agreed that court-stormings need to be put to rest.
Kyle Filipowski During Court Storming
ESPN just showed a new angle of the court-storming at Wake Forest where Duke's Kyle Filipowski was injured. Can clearly see where he hurts his knee as a fan taunts him while racing to midcourt. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/ABAsKC2kTI
— Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) February 24, 2024
Check out the moment Filipowski suffered the injury above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kyle Filipowski’s injury on HotNewHipHop.
Read More: Caitlin Clark Shatters WBB Scoring Record, Sports World Gives Iowa Star Her Flowers
[Via]