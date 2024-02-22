Adrian Peterson Refutes Reports Of Financial Woes, Threatens Lawsuit

Adrian Peterson has disputed reports that he is selling trophies and memorabilia from his storied NFL career due to financial troubles. Peterson said he is bank account was "just fine" in a video posted to social media. Reports had suggested that Peterson was selling items such as his 2007 Rookie of the Year trophy and his 2012 MVP trophy. Further reports suggested that was tied to a court-ordered $8.3M payment for a 2021 loan default. However, Peterson claims that the memorabilia was stolen by a company he contracted to handle it and is threatening to file a lawsuit.

Peterson last played in the NFL in 2021 but has not officially retired at this time. In 2022, he appeared in a boxing exhibition with Le'Veon Bell, in which he lost via knockout. That same year, he named the Rams, Bills, and 49ers as the three teams he would want to be signed with. However, at 38, it is likely that Peterson has played his final NFL game.

Who Is Adrian Peterson?

Born in Texas, Adrian Peterson was a standout prospect. He crossed the Red River for college, joining Bob Stoops' Sooners' program in Norman. After three stellar seasons, Peterson was taken seventh overall in 2007. Joining the Vikings, Peterson quickly became the prototypical running back of his era. However, his rise wasn't without controversy. He was accused of child abuse for allegedly beating his young son. However, Peterson continued to play at an exceptionally high level. As mentioned, he captured Rookie of the Year in 2007 and the rare non-QB MVP title in 2012.

However, Peterson quickly found himself on the outside looking in after leaving Minnesota in 2016. He played for the Cardinals and Saints in 2017 before finding some stability with two seasons with the Commanders. After a year with the Lions, Peterson's career ended with a split season in Tennessee and Seattle. Peterson currently holds the record for most running yards in a single game with 296.

