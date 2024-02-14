Drake & J. Cole Receive Gorgeous OVO Owl Cake

Drake and J. Cole are easily two of the biggest artists in all of hip-hop right now. Overall, they have delivered some massive hits both on their own and together. Now, however, they have joined forces on the It's All A Blur - Big As The What? tour. They have been going through a plethora of big cities, and fans have enjoyed the performances so far. For the last couple of nights, they have been in St. Louis. The city loves these two artists, and it isn't often that the Midwest gets to see superstars roll through.

That said, it seems like St. Louis decided to show out when it comes to giving the artists some welcoming presents. For instance, in the post below from DJ Akademiks, you can see that Drizzy and J. Cole got themselves an amazing OVO owl cake. This life-size owl was covered in gold and the details are extremely impressive. Moreover, the cake was surrounded by cupcakes that were dressed in logos for Lil Durk, Cole, and Drake. It was a pretty cool gift that certainly made an impression.

Drake & J. Cole Have Their Cake And Eat It Too

Now that these two are on tour, there have been rumors that a collaborative album could very well be on the horizon. Overall, this has not been confirmed, and there is no point speculating on this any further. However, it just goes to show that there is a real appetite for something fresh from these two. Cole is currently working on an album of his own, and we would not be surprised if Drake gets a verse on it. Hopefully, we get some information on that album sooner rather than later.

