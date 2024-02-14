How Many Grammys Does Usher Have?

Usher's recent Super Bowl half-time performance reinvigorated fans' love for the prolific singer-songwriter and reminded audiences why he's been a fixture in the music industry since the late 1990s. As one of the most influential figures in contemporary R&B and pop, Usher's career has been defined by his soulful vocals, dynamic stage presence, and commitment to musical innovation. He has even been called the king of R&B.

Beyond his commercial success, Usher's talents have earned him recognition at the highest levels of the music industry, including the prestigious Grammy Awards. With an illustrious career spanning decades, Usher has taken home eigth Grammy wins, with just under two dozen nominations. Here's a look into the singer's career and Grammy wins.

Usher Won His First Grammy In 2001

Per the official Grammy Awards website, Usher's first ever Academy Award was for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance on the track "U Remind Me." Usher had previously received two nominations at the 40th and 41st Grammy's, respectively, for his performance on the tracks "You Make Me Wanna" and "My Way." "U Remind Me" is a story-telling ballad that follows a man who meets the perfect woman but ultimately fails to court her because she looks too similar to his ex-girlfriend.

Though the track brought in Usher's very first Grammy Award win, it was far from his last. Since 2001's 44th Grammy Awards, Usher has become a fixture of the event, often performing live when he isn't too busy taking the stage with an acceptance speech. In fact, Usher brought home back-to-back wins with the release of the track "U Don't Have To Call" just a year later.

2005 Saw Usher's Biggest Year At The Grammy's Yet

After not receiving any nominations at the 46th Grammys, Usher had a massive year during 2005's 47th Grammy Awards. During the show, Usher took the stage alongside James Brown and performed hit tracks such as "Get Up — I Feel Like Being Like A Sex Machine" and "Caught Up." During the event, Usher brought home three Grammy wins out of eight nominations, including Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the track "Yeah!" with Lil Jon and Ludacris.

The event marked the first time in Usher's career that he won multiple Academy Awards in a single evening and remains the most at-once nominations he has received. The singer would go on to receive several nominations in the years following the 47th Grammys, though he didn't take home another trophy until the 53rd celebration in 2011.

His Most Recent Win Was In 2013

Usher's eighth and most recent Grammy win was for Best R&B Performance in 2013. Usher took home the award for his hit track "Climax," which, despite its suggestive title, is a slow, meditative jam focusing on long-term relationships' complications. By this point, both the Academy and audiences at large had abundantly recognized Usher as a certified hit-maker, known for producing radio-friendly tunes that were equally enjoyable in clubs and at home.

Since 2013, Usher has amassed another five Grammy nominations despite slowing his musical output to focus on many behind-the-scenes roles within the music industry. Yet, the beloved singer recently dropped an album just before his Super Bowl performance, so next year could see the long-awaited return of Usher on the Grammy's stage.

