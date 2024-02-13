Kanye West Confesses He Almost Went Bankrupt Last Year

Like many celebrities, Kanye West spent the weekend in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. While there he was spotted in an Alexander McQueen mask depicting Jesus on the cross and may have even been kicked out of the big game itself. But more importantly, he dropped Vultures 1, his new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign. After months of teasing, delayed release dates and multiple listening parties the album finally made it's way to an official release.

Earlier this week, Kanye West returned to LA where he caught up with TMZ. In the most particularly attention-grabbing moment of the interview, West explained how he "can't be canceled" and that he can't be antisemitic. But that wasn't the only surprising revelation he made during the brief conversation. “I’ma just be honest with y’all: I was two months from going bankrupt and I put everything I had into it and we moved to Italy. We moved to the factories and we survived. We survived through the cancellation, we back No. 1.” All weekend West has been claiming that his album is "number one" in dozens of countries despite no official confirmation of that. Check out his full interview below.

Kanye West Was Nearly Bankrupt

Vultures 1 has been getting mixed reactions from fans and critics. Some are impressed by the album's more experimental ambitions absolutely stacked list of features. Others criticized the record for seemingly being unfinished and for some of the more controversial lyrics West delivers.

While at the Super Bowl itself, West also paid for a TV spot for fans watching at home. In the 30 second clip, West records himself on his phone doing a very DIY advertisement for his YEEZY shoes. Despite the contrast between it and most of the high-gloss professional Super Bowl ads, West claims to have made quite a bit of money off the spot. What do you think of Kanye West nearly going bankrupt last year during his time away from releasing new music? Let us know in the comment section below.

