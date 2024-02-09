Bill Maher Reveals Why He Scrapped Two-Hour Kanye West Interview

In a new preview for a new installment of TMZ Investigates, Bill Maher reveals why he decided not to release his two-hour interview with Kanye West. According to him, Ye was back to his old antisemitic ways throughout the conversation. Ultimately, Maher figured it'd be better not to push that kind of rhetoric to the public.

"The problem I think is he that he appeals mostly – of course, he’s a rockstar – to young people,” Maher explains. “They don’t know much and they surely don’t know much about the Middle East or Jews, so the combination of Kanye out there… I feel like he sort of was helpful for spreading the fertilizer – and I do mean fertilizer – for this idea that Israel and the Jews are like, the worst people in the world."

Bill Maher On His Unreleased Ye Interview

“I had Kanye right here at [my podcast] Club Random," he continued. "We did an episode with him. I thought it was going to be a learning moment. I mean, we were here for 2 hours. By the way, we had an amazing fun time. He’s a very charming anti-Semite. And by the way, he's not the only one in America who feels that way. It's not like the Jews are universally loved except for Kanye West. That’s why I wouldn’t air that episode. Because I’m not going to contribute to this.”

The interview isn't the only eagerly-anticipated thing that hasn't dropped, however. Today, Ye was scheduled to unveil the first installment of his new album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. Obviously, it hasn't come out yet, leaving fans unsurprised yet disappointed. What do you think of Bill Maher claiming that he decided not to air his lengthy interview with Kanye West because the Chicago MC was being antisemitic? Are you surprised? Do you think he made the right move? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

