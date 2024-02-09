Who Has Odell Beckham Jr. Dated? A Look At His Romances

Odell Beckham Jr., the electrifying wide receiver, is renowned for his jaw-dropping catches. However, it’s not only in the NFL that he’s made these. In fact, most certainly owing to his good looks, Beckham’s love life is often a huge topic in the media. The Super Bowl champion is quite popular for his high-profile romances, and most recently, Odell Beckham Jr. has been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian. As the pair are yet to confirm or deny these claims, this has only fueled the rumors even more. Nonetheless, he’s been involved with a handful of notable names as well. From the confirmed love stories to the speculations, let’s unravel the romantic history of one of the NFL's most celebrated players.

Khloe Kardashian

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Long before Odell Beckham Jr. was associated with Kim Kardashian, he and Khloe sparked dating speculations. These rumors surfaced after they were spotted at Drake’s Memorial Day Party in 2016. TMZ revealed that Khloe and Odell had engaged in some flirtatious interactions with each other. Photos taken from the event also captured moments of shared laughter. Moreover, Khloe was positioned between his legs, while he affectionately had his arm draped around her. However, Khloe shut it all down with a tweet, writing: “TWIMC: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy.” She followed up with the message, “However… this ain't that and that ain't this."

Zendaya

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Odell Beckham Jr. and Zendaya attend New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game at Madison Square Garden on November 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Another prominent dating rumor came when Odell Beckham Jr. was linked with Zendaya. In June 2016, reports emerged of the two getting cozy at a Grammy Awards afterparty. Despite the speculations, the actress clarified to TMZ that there was no romantic involvement between them. She even referred to the Super Bowl champion as her “homie.” A few months later, the pair attracted attention once again when they were spotted sitting courtside at a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden.

BERMUDA DUNES, CA - APRIL 14: Odell Beckham Jr. (L) and Amber Rose attends Midnight Garden After Dark at the NYLON Estate on April 14, 2017 in Bermuda Dunes, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for NYLON Media)

Odell Beckham Jr. has been rumored to have been in a romantic relationship with Amber Rose several times. In 2015, the two sparked dating rumors when TMZ reported that the couple had been going on dates and texted frequently. Although rumors subsequently died down, they were rekindled when Page Six disclosed that the duo made a joint entrance at Nylon’s Midnight Garden Party during the Coachella Valley Music Awards in 2017.

Polyxeni Ferfeli

The footballer once again grabbed headlines in 2017 due to speculations surrounding his romance with Greek model Polyxeni Ferfeli. The pair were captured in Cancun that year, just before Beckham had to return to training camp. Although it was short-lived, the two allegedly dated for a while. Their relationship reportedly came to an end in 2018. However, before then, the NFL star was seen in a video sleeping in her bed, which caused a stir.

Lauren Wood

Odell Beckham Jr. briefly found stability in his relationship with model and actress Lauren Wood. Although it is not known when they started dating, the couple became Instagram official in 2019. A few months later, they graced the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The couple joyfully shared the news of their impending parenthood in 2021 and welcomed their son Zydn Beckham in February, 2022. Despite their initial bliss, TMZ revealed that Beckham and Wood decided to part ways sometime in 2023.

Kim Kardashian

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Kim Kardashian attends KKW Beauty launch at ULTA Beauty on October 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty)

In September 2023, Odell Beckham’s name surfaced in connection with reality TV star Kim Kardashian. According to an insider speaking to PEOPLE, the duo was “hanging out casually,” frequently spending time in group settings due to their mutual acquaintances. The rumor mill on this has only furthered, as new reports suggest that they’re in fact, “getting serious.”

