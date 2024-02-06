Travis Kelce Delivers Non-Answer When Asked If He Will Propose To Taylor Swift After The Super Bowl

Travis Kelce is easily the most famous name in the Super Bowl and for obvious reasons. Overall, it all has to do with the fact that he is currently dating none other than Taylor Swift. Although he has a big game to win, there are others who will be focused on his interactions with the superstar pop artist. For instance, people want to know how he is going to celebrate with his new girlfriend. There are all sorts of theories going around, and as you can imagine, you can even go bet on these.

Yesterday, Travis Kelce was present in Las Vegas for the coveted media day. This is when all of the media gathers around from all around the world and asks the players questions. Kelce is always a popular guy during the media day festivities, but especially so this year. Overall, he fielded quite a few questions about Taylor Swift. However, one question definitely took him a bit by surprise. The person asked if there would be another kind of ring to pair with the Super Bowl ring.

Travis Kelce Speaks

Of course, this reporter wants to know if Kelce is going to propose to his girlfriend. Well, it seems like Swifties will have to wait to actually find out if that will be the case. "I’m focused on getting this ring and that’s all my mind’s focused on," he said matter-of-factly. This is a non-answer and doesn't confirm or deny anything. Instead, it is one of those answers that will lead to even more speculation. Whatever the case, Kelce seems dialed in for Sunday, and fans can expect a great game.

Let us know what you think of the big game, in the comments section below. Do you think Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will win? Or will it be the 49ers' year to shine? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

