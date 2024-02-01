Blasian Doll Addresses Leaked Sex Tape Scandal

Earlier this week, an explicit video featuring Blasian Doll started to make its rounds on Twitter, prompting the MC to speak out. She took to her Instagram Story to address the unfortunate circumstances, calling it nothing but a "mistake." According to her, the video is old and only resurfaced due to her increasing popularity.

"Bro Ts was 2/3 years ago," she began. "Ts ain't recent ain't no video of me f***ing a mf or nun so idc I'm still young n learning from my mistakes. The more I get famous the more n****s chase Ts off me. I'm not the first b*tch dat did dat before n Ian gone be the last... I was young and d*mb dat sht old it is wat it is."

Blasian Doll Says She Was "Young And D*mb"

Fans on social media are praising Blasian Doll for addressing the situation head-on and handling it maturely. "That was handled & answered in the best way possible.. Maturity level on 1000," one user writes. "Love her response," another says. Unfortunately, Blasian Doll is correct about being far from the first artist to have their personal footage circulate online. Late last year, for example, something similar happened to Sexyy Red. At the time, she was even met with accusations that she leaked the video herself, which she fervently denies.

"I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that," she explained. Luckily, countless fans and peers rushed to defend the "SkeeYee" performer amid the fallout, noting how she deserves privacy and respect, regardless of what she raps about. What do you think of Blasian Doll's sex tape getting leaked online? What about her response? Do you agree with commenters claiming she handled the situation maturely? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

