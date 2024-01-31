NGeeYL Turns To His Mentor, Lil Uzi Vert, For Help On New LP "SSetilian"

Lil Uzi Vert has been a mainstay in hip-hop since the mid 2010s. His early mixtapes and short projects feature some of the best and biggest hits from the decade. There is certainly a crowd out there that feels that the quality of the material has trailed a bit since the 2020s got underway. However, you cannot deny the impact he has had on the current landscape. One artist that has respected what he has done is NGeeYL.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina native actually turned Uzi into a fan of his. For some time now, the two have been grifiting off ideas from each other. So much so, that they have a handful of tracks together. Now, NGeeYL can add an album to that list as well. The 26-year-old and executive producer Uzi worked tirelessly to bring SSetilian out for all to hear.

Listen To SSetilian By NGeeYL

This is NGeeYL's first LP since 2020's Live Ammo. The 300 Entertainment labelmate has been in the game since 2018 and being able to bring himself to this moment in his career has to be a special moment to remember. As we mentioned, Uzi and NGeeYL have songs together and they both land here "Off-White" actually dropped back in 2021, but it calls this tracklist home. The other is "On Me," a few spots ahead in the fold. Give the album a try above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, SSetilian, by NGeeYL? Is this the best album from the rapper so far, why or why not? Should Lil Uzi Vert be involved more as an executive producer? Which tracks are you gravitating toward so far? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NGeeYL and Lil Uzi Vert. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

SSetilian Tracklist:

Eye Red NoKizLiz HaHaHa On Me (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) Free Jeffrey Dead Guys Rasputia Triple Kross King We Da 1's, Pt. 2 March of Dimes Fill Up (feat. BabyDrill) Taco Tuesday Off-White (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) No Name Shootout Lobby Runners

