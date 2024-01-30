BOA QG Is Looking To Take Flight On "Been Gone"

Quality Control is one of the biggest trap rap labels in the hip-hop industry still to this day. After being founded in 2013, they have signed some incredible talents in their near decade-long existence. Most notably, one of the most influential rap trios in history, Migos, has been with them practically since day one. But, they are showing no signs of slowing down. Within the past year and a half or so, BOA QG has been recruited to the Atlanta-based label. Of course, he fits the QC mold perfectly, being based on the trap sound.

In addition to being signed to them, he has some other notable accomplishments already. One of which was nabbing a feature placement on The Game's 2022 album, DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind. You can find him on the fourth cut "Voodoo." Also, BOA QG has gotten some notoriety on Pitchfork by getting a song of the day article for his track "Voodoo" but with BOA Hunxho.

Listen To "Been Gone" By BOA QG

This is our first official piece that focuses exclusively on him and we wanted to bring a cut of his to your attention. His most recent single "Been Gone" is garnering some buzz on YouTube. The motivational track is already over 140,000 views and people are loving it. BOA QG is rapping about chasing your dreams, even if that means moving on from people. One person comments, "Mos’ underrated artist in the state of GA" Another says, "This slaps here before a million." Check out why its hyping people up with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Been Gone," by BOA QG? Is this his best song so far, why or why not? Do you think a new album is coming at some point this year? Is he the most underrated artist on the Quality Control label? Does he have star potential?

