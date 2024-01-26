Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG "Dusted Clay" Coming Soon

The Women's Air Jordan 1 High OG is ready to turn heads with its upcoming "Dusted Clay" colorway. This release adds a feminine and stylish touch to the iconic silhouette. The "Dusted Clay" Women's Air Jordan 1 features a soft and muted color palette, with dusty clay tones dominating the design. This subtle and chic choice adds a unique flair to the classic silhouette, making it a standout option for female sneaker enthusiasts.

Renowned for its basketball heritage and fashion-forward appeal, the Air Jordan 1 remains a sought-after choice. The upcoming release caters specifically to women, offering a combination of performance and style. With its high-top design and premium materials, the "Dusted Clay" Women's Air Jordan 1 is poised to be a must-have for sneaker collections. Whether hitting the streets or making a statement, this colorway exemplifies the Air Jordan 1's ability to blend sporty elegance with contemporary fashion in a way that resonates with the female audience.

"Dusted Clay" Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dusted clay rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Next, the sneakers feature a sail suede base with cacao brown and dusted clay suede overlays, creating an earthy aesthetic. Also, a brown suede Swoosh is on the sides and an embedded Wings logo is found just above. Finally, note that these sneakers will be released as a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Women’s Air Jordan 1 High OG “Dusted Clay" will be released on March 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

