Baby Keem NBA 2K24 Character Model Revealed, Fans Think It Doesn't Look Like Him

Baby Keem is an artist who has emerged as a potential superstar. Overall, his relation to Kendrick Lamar has certainly given him an edge over other artists. However, there is no denying he is talented. He has a great ear for production and his flows are unique. Furthermore, he has been getting Kendrick interested in other forms of rap, which is always a good thing. That said, his cultural impact is steadily growing and brands want to work with him. As it turns out, the feeling is, indeed, mutual.

We know this because new stills have been released of Baby Keem in NBA 2K24. Of course, 2K is the biggest basketball video game on the planet. It is one of those games that drops every single year. Although it has caught some flack for a lack of evolution, fans still go out and buy it. Well, below, you can see Keem sitting on the bench in 2K. He has on his signature black suit and tie with some shades on. Unfortunately, not everyone is convinced of the strength of this collaboration.

Baby Keem x 2K

As you can see in the various tweets below, fans feel as though Baby Keem does not look like himself in these photos. Furthermore, there is a sense that fans are a bit disappointed with the graphical appearance of the game itself. "Sports games have not evolved since 2012," one person wrote matter-of-factly. "Got Keem lookin like Kevin Abstract," said another. There were other comparisons made as some said he looks like Mahershala Ali. Another person said the character model looks like Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

Twitter Reacts

You can see everything people had to say about this, below. Do you think the character model looked like Baby Keem? Also, do you still play 2K or are you done with it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

