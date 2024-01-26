Baby Keem NBA 2K24 Character Model Revealed, Fans Think It Doesn't Look Like Him

Fans were hoping for something better.

BYAlexander Cole
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast

Baby Keem is an artist who has emerged as a potential superstar. Overall, his relation to Kendrick Lamar has certainly given him an edge over other artists. However, there is no denying he is talented. He has a great ear for production and his flows are unique. Furthermore, he has been getting Kendrick interested in other forms of rap, which is always a good thing. That said, his cultural impact is steadily growing and brands want to work with him. As it turns out, the feeling is, indeed, mutual.

We know this because new stills have been released of Baby Keem in NBA 2K24. Of course, 2K is the biggest basketball video game on the planet. It is one of those games that drops every single year. Although it has caught some flack for a lack of evolution, fans still go out and buy it. Well, below, you can see Keem sitting on the bench in 2K. He has on his signature black suit and tie with some shades on. Unfortunately, not everyone is convinced of the strength of this collaboration.

Read More: Baby Keem Teases New Album During Osheaga Set

Baby Keem x 2K

As you can see in the various tweets below, fans feel as though Baby Keem does not look like himself in these photos. Furthermore, there is a sense that fans are a bit disappointed with the graphical appearance of the game itself. "Sports games have not evolved since 2012," one person wrote matter-of-factly. "Got Keem lookin like Kevin Abstract," said another. There were other comparisons made as some said he looks like Mahershala Ali. Another person said the character model looks like Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

Twitter Reacts

You can see everything people had to say about this, below. Do you think the character model looked like Baby Keem? Also, do you still play 2K or are you done with it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Baby Keem Shares Trailer For "The Melodic Blue" Short Film

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.