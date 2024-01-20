Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Blue” Release Details Revealed

Get ready to make a statement with the Nike Air Force 1 Low in its upcoming "University Blue" colorway. This sneaker is a harmonious blend of blue and white, creating a cohesive and eye-catching design that stands out in style. The "University Blue" edition of the Air Force 1 Low combines classic aesthetics with a fresh twist. The use of university blue and white hues throughout the sneaker adds a touch of sophistication, making it a versatile choice for various casual occasions. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of this colorway.

People will recognize the iconic silhouette of the Air Force 1 Low and the striking impact of the blue and white combination. Whether you're a collector or a fashion-forward individual, these kicks offer a perfect balance of timeless design and contemporary flair. Stay tuned for the drop date to secure your pair of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "University Blue." With its cohesive color scheme and iconic silhouette, this edition promises to be a standout addition to your sneaker rotation, effortlessly elevating your street style.

“University Blue” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole with white AIR branding. The uppers are almost entirely white leather, with a light blue Nike Swoosh found in leather. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in light blue and the insoles feature a darker shade of blue. Overall, these sneakers are very minimal in that they do not have a ton of color. That being said, they have just enough to be noticeable and the color scheme is executed perfectly.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Blue” is going to drop on April 6th. Also, the retail price will be $115 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

