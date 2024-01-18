Chrisean Rock Flexes Her Chain And Her Smile In New Pics

The new selfies come amidst days of drama for Chrisean.

Chrisean Rock is currently surrounded by numerous dramas, which is nothing new for the reality TV star and rapper. But in the midst of various ongoing stories revolving around her, she's smiling through the drama. In a trio of new pics she dropped on Instagram she can't help but flex her new teeth and a hefty array of chains. The caption on the post is simply a tooth emoji, a seemingly self-aware reference to her missing tooth. Unsurprisingly, that's what nearly all of the top comments on the post are discussing.

"Are they permanent tho because I’m sick of the tooth missing," and "Don’t take the tooth back out!!!!" two of the most liked comments on the post read. Other comments joked about other elements of her appearance like her hair or outfit. "don’t beat me up, but it’s time fa da braids to go" and "Why she gotta wear every single chain she have at once" two other top comments read. Chrisean seems to be pretty unphased by the hate though. Check out the new pictures and variety of fan reactions in the comments below.

Chrisean Rock's Newest Selfies

Earlier today, footage surfaced online of a near shooting during the filming of Chrisean Rock's dating game show. She seems justifiably rattled by the situation and new info has been coming out all day, though the full story still isn't perfectly clear. One of the candidates on the show was reportedly pistol-whipped during the chaos that broke out after a gun was unveiled.

Much of the drama in Chrisean's life right now has to do with Blueface's recent arrest. She was with him and their son Chrisean Jr. when he turned himself in for a parole violation. The newest reports claim that he could be in jail for months as a result. Chrisean claimed afterward that she's already gotten a call from Blue since he's been in jail. What do you think of Chrisean's newest selfies? Do you like her new smile without the missing tooth? Let us know in the comment section below.

