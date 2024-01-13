BreezyLYN Makes Waves With New Song "Muny"

Brooklyn rapper BreezyLYN is making waves with her opulent new single, "Muny." The upbeat catchy track sets the tone for how she's coming in 2024. Produced by the GRAMMY-award winning hitmaker Diego Ave (known for his work with Chris Brown and Coi Leray) alongside Chambers (associated with Lil Durk and 21 Savage), this defiant track showcases the 23-year-old artist manifesting the finer things in life while inspiring a new generation of hustlers. Moreover, the accompanying stylish music video, directed by Jerry Morka, exudes boss chick energy, solidifying BreezyLYN's presence in the hip-hop scene.

Furthermore, "Muny" serves as the lead single from BreezyLYN's highly anticipated debut EP, Hood Mona Lisa, set to release this Spring. The track reflects a mindset of prosperity and success, with BreezyLYN establishing herself as a breakout rapper from Brooklyn. Moreover, combining her childhood nickname with the vibrant city that raised her, BreezyLYN has positioned herself as a rising star ready to shine. The song "Muny" further contributes to the narrative that BreezyLYN has been painting throughout her career. The narrative of confidence and determination all in one.

Moreover, hailing from Bedford-Stuyvesant, she has quietly ascended from the Marcy Houses neighborhood, famously immortalized by hip-hop icon JAY-Z. In 2022, she made an explosive debut with "Bad Bitches," a fearless anthem promoting self-love and self-expression. The drill-centric track has garnered over 14 million global streams and received accolades from industry heavyweights such as Cardi B, Coi Leray, Coco Jones, and Ashanti.

Moreover, the new track "Muny" consists of hard-hitting bars that radiate the confidence of a self-assured young woman. In a musical landscape dominated by male voices, BreezyLYN stands as a testament to the rising influence of female artists in the rap genre. With her unique blend of style, lyrical prowess, and unapologetic attitude, BreezyLYN is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hip-hop scene, representing the bold and empowered voices of a new generation.

