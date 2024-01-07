Latto Goes Braless To Preview New Music, Fans Suspect Cardi B Shade

Latto fans have been waiting for new solo music from the Atlanta-born femcee for some time now. Luckily, it seems as though their prayers will be answered soon. The "Put It On Da Floor" performer took to Instagram today to share a photo dump from what appears to be a fun girls trip. She provided fans with a snippet from an unreleased song too, giving listeners a taste of what's to come.

Latto shared some shots of herself out on the town, posing in a white mini-skirt and a t-shirt reading "ex-virgin." She and some friends are seen surrounded by cash in one photo, spending their evening at what appears to be a strip club. Latto also shared a clip rhyming along with the upcoming track, flaunting her figure and throwing some shade.

Read More: Latto Collab Criticism Leads "777" Artist To Speak Out

Latto Mentions Taking Back Cheaters In Unreleased Song

"I don't sing R&B but b*tch I'm really her, f*ck wrong with n****s / How you let him cheat and take him back, must be your only n***a," she spits. The line has resulted in rumors that she's dissing none other than her "Put It On Da Floor Again" collaborator, Cardi B. The NYC native is currently going through a public split from the father of her kids, Offset. He's cheated on her previously, and some fans speculate that his reoffending led to the breakup.

"Not the Cardi stray," one Twitter user writes. "The cardi diss is nasty," someone else claims. Plenty of other users are coming to her defense amid the speculation, however, noting how this isn't the first time she's mentioned cheating in her music. What do you think of Latto teasing new music with a thirst trap? How's the song sounding so far? Do you think she's shading Cardi B with her cheating line, or are social media users reaching? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Latto Dances On Stripper Pole At Her 25th Birthday, Poses With Live Tiger In Sexy Photos

[Via]