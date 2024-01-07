Kendall Jenner Shows Off Bikini Pics On IG After Celebrating NYE With Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner showed off her body in a bikini on Instagram, earlier this week, following her recent split from Bad Bunny. Despite the reported breakup, the two spent New Year's Eve together, last weekend. The exact status of their relationship is unclear. She only used a series of emojis to caption the revealing photos. While some fans had a positive response to the post, many of her followers also found reasons to complain.

"Seriously, I don't understand why you have to post these kinds of pictures?" one disgruntled fan argued. "Do you need attention? You got it and then what? Don't objectify and degrade yourself so much, please!" Another wrote: "Doesn’t this go against ig guidelines? Yet they are banning pa13$tine related videos / pics." Others had more supportive responses, such as Kendall's sister, Kylie, who wrote, "HOT." Another fan posted: "She is GORGEOUS and she knows it !! She works really hard to have a body like that !! Love from Homestead, Florida."

Kendall Jenner Speaks At Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 09: Kendall Jenner speaks during the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Cleveland Public Auditorium on October 09, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jenner and Bad Bunny began dating back in February after going out with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. While they kept tight-lipped about the relationship for the most part, they both attended Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show in Milan together. They've also been spotted at Los Angeles Lakers games. Bad Bunny told Vanity Fair that he was working on speaking English for a woman in October. "With some people, I speak English — with some specific people,” Bad Bunny said at the time. “With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before."

Kendall Jenner Rocks Bikini In New IG Post

Check out Jenner's latest post on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendall Jenner on HotNewHipHop.

