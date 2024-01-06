Darius Jackson Seemingly Accuses Keke Palmer Of Playing "Victim" In New Tweet

Last year, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson went their separate ways, and the Chicago-born artist went on to accuse the father of her child of abuse. She filed a lawsuit against Jackson at the end of November, also requesting full custody of their son, Leodis. As the mother of one did her best to readjust back to normal amid the debacle, Jackson turned the tables on her, making some allegations of his own. He accused Palmer of physical and emotional abuse, even requesting a restraining order against her ahead of the new year.

These days, Palmer appears to be living her best life despite the messy situation, recently revealing that she's "never been so happy." As for Jackson, he continues to make what appear to be vague references to their drama online. Most recently, he shared a Tweet calling out those who "play victim," seemingly alluding to his ex.

Darius Jackson Shares More Telling Tweets

"You can’t progress w/ someone who always play victim or think they have an unfair advantage. They won’t be able to see the progress & blessings that are right in front of them," he wrote today (January 5). "They hate what they can’t control," he says in a subsequent Tweet, "And what they can’t control is you." In another, he says "It’s hard to keep up w/ a lie. Especially when truth is knocking on your door."

This is far from the first time Jackson seemingly shaded Palmer online, however. Last week, he liked a concerning Tweet about men "tolerating nonsense" from their "wh*re girlfriends." Palmer appeared to respond to the like on her own page, sending a warning to fans. "Beware those who blame other [people] for why they aren't who they should be," she wrote. "You'll become the next scapegoat!" What do you think of Darius Jackson's recent Tweets? Do you think he's shading his ex, Keke Palmer? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

