Meek Mill Announces New Weed Strain, Leaves Fans Confused

Meek Mill recently took to social media to reveal that he's launching a new weed strain to go along with his latest project, leaving fans slightly confused. Only a few months back, the Philly-born performer announced plans to quit smoking altogether, joining Snoop Dogg. Snoop's sobriety declaration turned out to be a ruse, but Meek Mill seemed pretty serious about his claims, even citing his mental and physical health issues.

“Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking,” he Tweeted in November. "Ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half. I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!”

Meek Mill Previously Said He Was Quitting

It's unclear whether or not Meek Mill plans to keep smoking, or if he just developed the new weed strain for others to enjoy. Either way, fans are looking forward to giving the strain a try. "Of course I’m starting a weed strand to go along with the new album!" he captioned his latest Instagram photo, which shows him posing at a dispensary in a fuzzy green and white jacket. "I thought you stopped smoking wit snoop," one confused fan comments. "I think this what they been waiting for lol," another writes.

Aside from marijuana and music, Meek Mill has also been working on probation reform, recently celebrating a new bill passed in his home state of Pennsylvania. The bill aims to reduce recidivism, making probation restrictions easier to follow so that fewer people get incarcerated for violating them. “My experience on probation reflected millions of other stories that go unheard," he shared in a statement. "It’s an honor and a blessing to see this change come to my home state." What do you think of Meek Mill launching a weed strain? Will you be giving it a try? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

