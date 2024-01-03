Jay-Z Heard Pimp C Dissing Him For Prior 2pac Beef, According To Record Exec

During a recent episode of The Art Of Dialogue, record executive Greg Taylor sat joined the show to discuss a variety of rap-related subjects. During one of the segments, he told a story about an awkward encounter that happened over the phone. The story begins shortly after the deal for Jay-Z and UGK to collaborate on "Big Pimpin" was cut. Then during a call that was unfortunately on speaker phone, he delivered the news to Pimp C and problems started to emerge.

“I called Pimp on the phone like, ‘Yo Pimp’ … I got a million-dollar check for you and all we wanted was a $100,000. He was like, ‘Who’s that with?’ I said, Roc-A-Fella. He was like, ‘Ain’t that over there with JAY-Z.’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He was like, ‘Man, tell him to take that check and give it to 2Pac momma. He gonna be stealing all my sh*t," Taylor explains. Unfortunately, he wasn't quick enough at turning speakerphone off to prevent Jay from hearing it. “Yeah, [Jay-Z] heard him. Because I had to jump up and apologize for this n*gga to clean that sh*t up quick. I didn’t realize he was in the room. As soon I seen Hov in the room, I was like, ‘Ahhh.'” Check out the full clip of Taylor telling the story below.

Jay-Z Overhearing Pimp C's Diss Story

Recently, Dame Dash has been making a big deal out of telling old stories about Jay-Z. It comes as many fans have claimed that Dame has basically been cut off entirely from Jay and company and he's had to dodge many accusations of using Jay's name to get headlines. Most recently he told the story of how the legendary Roc-A-Fella rapper's beef with DMX began. He faced accusations from fans online for over-exaggerating the role he personally played in the events.

Last month, Jay-Z shared his Tidal playlist highlighting some of his favorite songs of the year. Hip-hop favorites like Nas, Drake, Travis Scott, PLayboi Carti, lil Yachty, Westside Gunn and more also popped up on his list. What do you think of Jay-Z overhearing Pimp C dissing him before the two were scheduled to collaborate? Let us know in the comment section below.

