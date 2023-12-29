Dame Dash Reveals The Origins Of Jay-Z And DMX's Legendary Feud

He's once again claiming to have played a major role in things.

BYLavender Alexandria
"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere

Dame Dash has been making quite a few appearances on podcasts and interviews recently. The primary reason is that he's been giving out plenty of insight, or at least supposed insight, on important moments in rap history. Many of them revolve around Jay-Z, which has led some fans to joke that talking about Hov is the only reason anyone is listening to Dame anymore. But in another recent interview, he shed some light on the role he played in leading Jay-Z to his iconic battle with DMX.

In the interview, he discusses people in his life clowning on him for hanging around Jay-Z because of the way the rapper dressed. He goes on to explain how the bad vibes between different groups grew and eventually spilled over. He ends the story with an incident at a pool hall involving the Rough Riders that he cites as the very beginning of DMX and Jay-Z's issues. But in the responses to the interview, plenty of fans throw some doubt on his story. Check out the full section of the interview below.

Read More: Dame Dash Believes R. Kelly Is Where He Belongs For Grooming Aaliyah

Dame Dash's Newest Jay-Z Story

In the comments, fans don't exactly agree with Dame's recollection of things. "This crazy thing about this is. If you watch Backstage DVD Dane says when he first net Jay he thought he was a Harlem n*ggaz cause the c way he dress. Now all of a sudden n*ggaz was reading you cause he dressed funny. At this point Dame doing more damage to his legacy than good," one particularly insightful comment reads.

Other comments agree. "Dame gotta let it go, man," and "Mans is on a World tour using Hov name lol," two more comments read. They aren't exaggerating either. Dame has been commenting on Jay-Z all year touching on his beef with Nas and even claiming he had a role in Jay becoming a rapper. What do you think of Dame Dash's newest story about the origins of Jay-Z and DMX's battle? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Dame Dash At Risk Of Losing Roc-A-Fella Shares

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.