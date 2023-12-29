Dame Dash Reveals The Origins Of Jay-Z And DMX's Legendary Feud

Dame Dash has been making quite a few appearances on podcasts and interviews recently. The primary reason is that he's been giving out plenty of insight, or at least supposed insight, on important moments in rap history. Many of them revolve around Jay-Z, which has led some fans to joke that talking about Hov is the only reason anyone is listening to Dame anymore. But in another recent interview, he shed some light on the role he played in leading Jay-Z to his iconic battle with DMX.

In the interview, he discusses people in his life clowning on him for hanging around Jay-Z because of the way the rapper dressed. He goes on to explain how the bad vibes between different groups grew and eventually spilled over. He ends the story with an incident at a pool hall involving the Rough Riders that he cites as the very beginning of DMX and Jay-Z's issues. But in the responses to the interview, plenty of fans throw some doubt on his story. Check out the full section of the interview below.

Read More: Dame Dash Believes R. Kelly Is Where He Belongs For Grooming Aaliyah

Dame Dash's Newest Jay-Z Story

In the comments, fans don't exactly agree with Dame's recollection of things. "This crazy thing about this is. If you watch Backstage DVD Dane says when he first net Jay he thought he was a Harlem n*ggaz cause the c way he dress. Now all of a sudden n*ggaz was reading you cause he dressed funny. At this point Dame doing more damage to his legacy than good," one particularly insightful comment reads.

Other comments agree. "Dame gotta let it go, man," and "Mans is on a World tour using Hov name lol," two more comments read. They aren't exaggerating either. Dame has been commenting on Jay-Z all year touching on his beef with Nas and even claiming he had a role in Jay becoming a rapper. What do you think of Dame Dash's newest story about the origins of Jay-Z and DMX's battle? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Dame Dash At Risk Of Losing Roc-A-Fella Shares

[Via]