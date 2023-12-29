Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” Making A Return In 2024

A very popular AJ3 is coming back.

Ben Atkinson
The Air Jordan 3 stands tall among the legendary line of Jordan sneakers. Originally introduced in 1988, it set a new standard in both style and performance. Designed by the acclaimed Tinker Hatfield, its iconic elephant print detailing and visible Air cushioning captured the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts. One of its standout editions, the "Black Cat" colorway, debuted in 2007 and became an instant hit. This sleek rendition sported an all-black upper, exuding an aura of elegance and stealth. The absence of flashy colors made it a versatile choice, easily complementing various styles while maintaining its signature allure.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Air Jordan 3 redefined basketball footwear with its groundbreaking features. The introduction of the visible Air unit in the heel and the supportive mid-cut silhouette revolutionized both comfort and stability on the court. The anticipation for the upcoming re-release of the "Black Cat" colorway continues to build excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. This return promises a nostalgic trip back to 2007, celebrating the timeless design and legacy of the Air Jordan 3 while adding a touch of modernity to an iconic silhouette.

"Black Cat" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean black midsole. A black nubuck constructs the entirety of the uppers. Also, black elephant print is present around the sneakers. Black laces as well as black lace locks complete the design. Finally, black Jumpman branding is located on the tongue and on the heels. Overall, these sneakers are simple and iconic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that this Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat” is going to drop during the holiday season of 2024. Also, the retail price will be announced closer to when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

