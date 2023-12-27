Blueface Takes Shots At His Mother Karlissa On Twitter

Blueface is one to always say whatever he wants. That seems to apply extra to his social media pages where he constantly engaged in beef with numerous other celebs at any point in time. Earlier today, he shared a controversial tweet that once again found him in headlines and hot water. "All black women would choose to be single moms on government assistance over any man that’s been scientifically proven before Blueface don’t blame me," Blue's newest tweet reads.

But surprisingly, a fan felt confident enough to come into his comment section and take shots at Blue's own mother. "Klarissa included since you wanna go there," their response tweet read. Instead of defending his mother like you might expect Blue to do, he agrees with the fan's take. "Karlissa ESPECIALLY," he replied. Blue and Karlissa have a complicated relationship in the public eye as they've often commented on each other's drama. Even as they're both almost always engaged in beef with other people, there's some underlying tension that has them bringing each other up at random moments. Check out the tweets that could start their newest drama below.

Blueface Disses His Mom Karlissa

Recently, most of Blueface's drama has come from Jaidyn Alexis' new house. Allegedly despite the fact that Blue and Jaidyn broke up, he still bought her a new house that they've been spending quite a bit of time in recently. The drama came when Chrisean Rock commented on the situation and instilled some doubt into things.

Chrisean claimed that the house wasn't actually bought, but was being rented. She doubled down saying that it wasn't even Blueface who was paying for it. But since she made that comment the evidence has started to swing in Blue's favor as he's been at the house a lot. He spent Christmas there where he live-tweeted getting stuck in the house's elevator with his son. What do you think of Blueface taking shots at his mother on Twitter after sharing a controversial take? Let us know in the comment section below.

