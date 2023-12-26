J.I The Prince Drops Melodic Relationship Cut "Miss You Tonight"

The birthplace of rap is still producing new talent every single year. It seems New York will never have a shortage of eager artists looking to make a name for themselves. J.I the Prince of N.Y, sometimes stylized as just J.I, is one of those people. The melodic rapper from Brooklyn has been in the game since 2017.

He got his start with a pair of singles and then did not put out anything until 2019. In 2023, J.I came through with a follow-up to his 2022 record, Young & Restless, Vol. 1 Baby Don. One Way Or Another featured tracks like "Save You," "New York City Ghanistan," and more. Possibly, another new tape could be on the horizon in 2024 with the steady flow of singles.

Listen To "Miss You Tonight" By J.I The Prince Of N.Y

Since the project's release, J.I has dropped seven singles and the seventh is called "Miss You Tonight." This is a more heartfelt and moody song about a girl he is missing. She might not be the best for him, but he needs someone to just be there at the end of the day. You can check out the track above with the YouTube video link.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Miss You Tonight," by J.I the Prince of N.Y? Is this the best song he has put out this year, why or why not? Do do you think he is the most underrated rappers of this generation from New York? Is his 2023 album, One Way Or Another still in your daily rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around J.I the Prince of N.Y. Finally, stay with us for the best song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

You get on my nerves, I don't wanna disrespect you, that'll hurt your mother

I stay tough 'cause I know they want me dead, and I can't let 'em that'll hurt my brothers

I'm already known around the world, I don't wanna be known for bein' stuck up

And you couldn't lift me up, had to do it myself when I was feelin' fucked up

And when they talk s***, the least I could say is I got my luck up

Stare at the rooftop lights in the sky, pretty colors

