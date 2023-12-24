Boosie Badazz Trolls Atlanta Fan's Shorts, Gets Into An Argument With A "Junkie"

Boosie Badazz has been going on a bit of a tear in the run-up to Christmas. While attending a Hawks game, Boosie started roasting a fellow fan who was taking part in a timeout activity. The man was dressed short shorts, which Boosie found very amusing. "He got Larry Bird shorts! John Stockton shorts! Look at this boy! We got f-cking Larry Bird out here!" Boosie yelled at the man from his perch courtside. However, the man either chose to ignore the rapper or simply didn't hear him.

Later, Boosie was out on the town, giving out $100 bills to "junkies" at the corner store. However, Boosie got into it with one man, who he felt was trying to "play" him. Boosie claimed that the man was wearing a "f-cking chain" that Boosie felt was too expensive for the man to really be in need of his money.

Boosie Badazz Blasts NBA Refs

State Farm Arena has been a frequent site of Boosie's outbursts in recent weeks. Back in November, Boosie vented his frustration about the high number of technical fouls being called in the NBA this season. “THE NBA NEEDS TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THESE TECHINACAL FOULS FOR DUNKING N STARING AFTER THE DUNK SMH YALL TAKING AWAY FROM THE GAME N THE COMPETITIVENESS OF THE ATHLETES. ITS OUT OF CONTROL AT THIS POINT. PLAYERS N FANS DESERVE BETTER," the rapper tweeted.

The post came just a few days after Boosie became heated at the refs during a Hawks game he was in attendance for. Boosie filmed himself yelling at the refs from the stands and later went live to further vent his frustrations. “I gotta make this announcement. We got cheated by the referees tonight. I’m so disappointed by the refs tonight. Only person that called a good game was the tall guy with the bald head … Referees called a bad game.” Boosie lamented. The game in question was a 117-109 Atlanta loss to Miami.

