Margaret Josephs Net Worth 2023: What Is The "RHONJ" Star Worth?

Unveil Margaret Josephs' net worth journey, from fashion to TV fame, showcasing her financial and business strides.

BYJake Skudder
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 10, 2023

Margaret Josephs, a prominent figure on Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ), has had a significant impact since her debut in the eighth season. Known for her distinctive style and dynamic presence, Josephs has become a fan favorite. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, according to Distractify, a testament to her success both on and off the screen.

Margaret Josephs's journey to wealth and fame is a story of creativity and resilience. Before her television fame, Josephs had already established herself in the fashion industry. A Fashion Institute of Technology graduate in New York City, she launched her own company, Macbeth Collection, in 1999.

This venture began with decoupaging buckets and evolved into a lifestyle brand encompassing tech accessories, eyewear, luggage, and more. Despite facing challenges, including a trademark infringement lawsuit and financial difficulties, Josephs's entrepreneurial spirit never waned. Her brand has seen various ups and downs but remains a significant part of her financial portfolio.

RHONJ: A Platform For Growth & Exposure

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) Margaret Josephs, Dorinda Medley and Kristen Taekman attend "Welcome to Las Vegas" Party hosted by 21Seeds Infused Tequila and Jeff Lewis at Skyfall Lounge, Delano Hotel Las Vegas on November 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for 21Seeds Tequila)

Joining RHONJ at age 50, Margaret Josephs quickly became a central figure in the show. Her ability to stir the pot and engage with other cast members added a new dynamic to the series. While her salary from the show is not publicly disclosed, it's a known fact that RHONJ stars can earn substantial amounts per episode. This exposure has undoubtedly contributed to her net worth, both through direct earnings and the increased visibility it has brought to her business ventures.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno. Attend Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street. On October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Josephs's financial journey hasn't been without its hurdles. Legal issues, including the aforementioned lawsuit and other financial disputes, have impacted her net worth. However, her resilience in the face of these challenges is notable. Despite these setbacks, she has maintained her millionaire status, a testament to her business acumen and the diverse sources of her income.

Margaret Josephs' financial success can be attributed to her diversified income streams. Apart from her earnings from RHONJ and her fashion brand, she has ventured into other areas. Her role as a podcast host on Caviar Budget Tuna Fish Dreams adds another dimension to her career, showcasing her versatility and entrepreneurial spirit.

The Future Of Margaret Josephs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Margaret Josephs speaks onstage during Family Equality's Night. At the Pier at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Family Equality)

Looking ahead, Margaret Josephs shows no signs of slowing down. Her continued presence on RHONJ and her business ventures and media projects position her for ongoing financial success. Her story is about determination, creativity, and adaptability, which have served her well in both her business and television careers.

In conclusion, Margaret Josephs' net worth of approximately $5 million as of 2023 reflects her multifaceted career and her ability to navigate the worlds of fashion, television, and business with finesse. Her journey from a fashion entrepreneur to a reality TV star is a compelling narrative of success, resilience, and continuous growth.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Jake Skudder
Jake is the SEO Content Lead for HotNewHipHop. He has more than ten years of experience covering mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, gaming and music across a number of publications, starting at SEScoops in 2012 under the name Jake Jeremy. His work has also been featured on GiveMeSport, Sportskeeda, Pro Sports Extra, Wrestling Headlines, NoobFeed, Wrestlingnewsco and Keen Gamer, again under the name Jake Jeremy. Previously, he worked as the Editor in Chief of 24Wrestling, building the site’s profile with a view to selling the domain, which was accomplished in 2019. As well as his work for HNHH, Jake is also the Editor in Chief for Fight Fans, a combat sports and pro wrestling site that was launched in January 2021 and broke into the millions of pageviews within the first two years. Jake also previously worked for the biggest independent wrestling company in the UK, PROGRESS Wrestling, as PR Head and Head of Media across the company's social channels. Jake's favourite Hip Hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys and Body Count.