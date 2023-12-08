NLE Choppa Takes Plea Deal, Receives Sentence In Gun And Drug Case

Today, NLE Choppa appeared in court in Broward County for his drug and gun case. Back in 2021, the rapper and other masked men were caught hopping a fence at a tow yard, and later pulled over by police. Officers found two loaded guns in the vehicle, as well as a backpack containing marijuana and Xanax. He was arrested for burglary, drug possession, and carrying a concealed firearm. At the time, he admitted the backpack was his, but claimed he wasn't aware of the guns in the vehicle.

The 21-year-old pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges and received a sentence of one year of probation. Per their plea deal, prosecutors dropped his gun charge, and reduced the others to misdemeanors. In addition to probation, NLE Choppa will have to complete 40 hours of community service and a firearm safety class. His probation won't stop him from working, however, as he's free to travel both domestically and internationally.

Read More: NLE Choppa Sings Chris Brown Track, Much To The Internet's Amusement

NLE Choppa Sentenced To A Year Of Probation

NLE Choppa during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Shortly after his 2021 arrest, NLE Choppa claimed that police planted the drugs on him. He suggested that he was targeted because he stands for “something deep.” He vented on Twitter, insisting he was set up. “During this arrest, I was setup,” he wrote. “Substances were planted on me that I don’t consume/use/own, my name was lied upon, and I was even mistreated in the process … This case will be beat and I will walk a free man, remember it’s innocent until proven guilty not guilty until proven innocent.”

What do you think of NLE Choppa accepting a plea deal in his gun and drug case? What about him receiving a sentence of one year of probation, community service, and a firearm safety class? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: NLE Choppa's New Thirst Trap Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

[Via]