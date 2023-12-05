Benzino Rips Joe Budden To Shreds Over NBA Youngboy Criticism

Benzino is someone who is always commenting on things happening within the culture. Although he may not be well-liked by everyone, he is still a key figure in hip-hop. Overall, he has certain people that he likes to go after, one of which being his own daughter, Coi Leray. That aside, it seems as though the commentator is now going taking aim at Joe Budden. Of course, Budden recently had harsh words for NBA YoungBoy. In a now-viral clip, the former rapper called YoungBoy "trash."

Now, Benzino is lashing out by going after Budden specifically. Although he mentions bloggers in general here, it is clear that he is targeting Joe. “You blogging ass bitches, y’all think y’all Oprah?" Benzino asked. "Y’all motherfuckers don’t know more than everybody else. Y’all shit up there, y’all get a little check and y’all just talk shit about everybody and what they do." He then went on to say that Joe shouldn't be talking when you consider how he is mostly a one-hit wonder.

Benzino Speaks

“NBA YoungBoy got a whole generation loving his shit, alright? Obviously, you’re older than the generation that NBA YoungBoy’s music goes to. So just shut the fuck up, bro," he explained. “Stop acting like you better than somebody. When you was putting out music, how would you feel if somebody said your shit was trash? Which it was. You had one song and that was it. You a decent rapper, but this n***a is a whole superstar out here!” Needless to say, Benzino was not holding back while addressing Budden. It was all very scathing, and we're sure Joe would be eager to respond.

