Jon Zherka Denies Losing Street Fight Against HSTikkyTokky

Jon Zherka recently took to social media to speak on his fight with HSTikkyTokky. Zherka approached the streamer at a restaurant wearing boxing gloves and lunged at him this weekend, and the situation only escalated from there. The two of them ended up fighting in the middle of the street before onlookers broke it up.

Countless social media users have been weighing in on the fight, claiming that HSTikkyTokky ultimately came out on top. Many are also noting that Zherka appeared to be the one that started the fight, and seemed to be far more prepared for it than HS was. HS also seemed to back away from Zherka, indicating that he wasn't interested in throwing hands. Zherka's now getting clowned online for the incident, however, he says that he could have easily won if he had continued.

Jon Zherka Speaks On The Fight

"He could never choke sh*t," he wrote alongside a clip of the fight. "And i was pushing my head against his chest and he knew he aint got no guard against whats coming so he whispers COPS." Many are calling cap on his claims, and insisting that he's only making HS' alleged cop warning up to make himself look better. Regardless, he continues to post various references to the fight suggesting that he won on Twitter.

The fight doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as it seems as though Zherka will take any opportunity he can to get physical. In August, for example, he offered to fight adult actor Jason Luv on behalf of Adam 22. He later retracted his statement, however, after the No Jumper host told him that Jason is bigger than him. What do you think of Zherka's response to his fight with HSTikkyTokky? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

