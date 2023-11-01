Paige Spiranac Denies Breast Enhancement Rumors

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has categorically denied rumors that she has gotten breast enhancement surgery. Her denial came after a fan asked if she was tired of people asking "are they real" on Instagram. "No, because they've actually gotten a lot bigger. So, I can see a lot of people being confused by like, [how they were] when I first started this. [I've] always had a chest, but not like this. It's just … the human body is a magical thing," Spiranac explained.

Despite the public perception of golf, Spiranac has brought a whole new energy through her social media work. Boasting over 4 million followers on Instagram alone. A former collegiate and professional golfer herself, Spiranac also knows her way around the sport. As her popularity reached new heights in 2023, she launched a subscription-based website called OnlyPaige. The site is a mix of behind-the-scenes content as well as some softcore NSFW images.

Read More: Kylie Jenner’s Noticeably Slimmer Body Sparks Breast & Butt Reduction Rumours

Paige Spiranac Swaps The Farway For The Beach For Halloween

While Spiranac paywalled most of her 31 Halloween costumes on OnlyPaiage, she did share a few images on her public social media. One of the images she made public was a shot of the influencer in the iconic red Baywatch one-piece swimsuit. She also teased a spicier nurse costume as part of her website haul. However, Spiranac has also become well-known for her Halloween costumes. Last year she posted up as Cammy from the Street Fighter series. Meanwhile, 2021 saw her dress up as Harley Quinn.

However, she was not the only celeb causing jaws to drop with their Halloween costume. Chloe Bailey stole hearts like a master thief as she dropped her Catwoman look for Halloween. A tight leather corset (with some bat-like embellishments) and thigh-high leather boots showed off Bailey's bountiful curves and embraced everything we love about Selina Kyle. In the comments of Bailey's Instagram post showing off the outfit, many people likened her to the somewhat infamous portrayal of the character by Halle Berry in 2004's Catwoman. However, the white stitching on Bailey's legs is also very reminiscent of Michelle Pfeiffer's take on the character in the 90s.

Read More: Chloe Bailey’s Catwoman Costume Has Her Seriously Snatched In Twerking Video: Watch

[via]