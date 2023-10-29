Matthew Perry’s Family Shares Statement After His Death, Creators Of “Friends” React

Matthew Perry's family has shared a statement addressing the tragic death of the actor, who passed away on Saturday from an apparent drowning. The statement comes after Perry's parents, Suzanne Morrison and John Bennett Perry, as well as his stepfather, Keith Morrison, were among the first spotted on the scene, Saturday.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Perry's family said: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Matthew Perry With The Cast Of "Friends"

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer of "Friends" (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom, Friends. The co-creators of the show, David Crane and Martha Kauffman, also have released a statement addressing his death. “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they said. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.”

The statement continued: “He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.” There has been an outpouring from fans on social media as well in the wake of Perry's death. Be on the lookout for further updates on social media.

