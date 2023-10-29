Stunna Girl Lives Her Best Life “Courtesy Of A Rich Ni**a”: Stream New Single

We're about to embark on the final two months of 2023. All year long, the women of hip-hop have been seriously holding it down. Reality star Stunna Girl is among those who've been contributing to the genre's growth, kicking things off with "Pretty Face Shotta" back in May and only getting hotter from there. "Sweat," Like Dat," "Pretty Privilege," and "Real Rap" are among solo efforts she's delivered throughout the spring and fall so far. As for collaborations, we've heard Stunna working with names like French Montana, RichMula500, and JT of City Girls, proving that her star is only rising higher in the industry.

This New Music Friday (October 27), the 25-year-old shared a new single and visual, "Courtesy Of A Rich Ni**a," that proves just how spoiled she is by her other half. "This song was inspired by my husband and how he spoils me," Stunna told Lyrical Lemonade. "But also myself and how I'ma boss on my own. The record is real player. It’s for people who grind like myself and have a companion who matches their fly."

Stunna Girl's "Courtesy Of A Rich Ni**a" Visual Describs Every Baddie's Mood Board

"I only accept apologies in the form of cash / Multiple deposit fees, add it to my stash," Stunna rhymes shortly after the hook. "I'm the reason why ni**as posting red flags / Reckless, I'm ballin', ni**as staring at my a**," her bars continue as the camera cuts to the California twerking while soaking up the sunshine on a boat.

Tap into Stunna Girl's life of luxury in the "Courtesy Of A Rich Ni**a" visual above. If you're feeling the rap diva's latest single, be sure to find it on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, check out our Fire Emoji playlist update at the link below.

