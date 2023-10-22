Latto Throws It Back In True Religion Jeans With Her Sister & Friends

Latto has been working in the industry longer than several of her contemporaries. Interestingly, the Ohio-born entertainer continues to face accusations of stealing their style. For the most part, it's been Ice Spice and Latto who went on to exchange subliminal shots after the latter began donning mini skirts and other fashions that the former has been known for since she first blew up. Things between them haven't gotten too confrontational yet. Now, however, the "Put It On Da Floor" artist is being accused of jacking another starlet's swag.

Over the weekend, Latto and her little sister linked up with a group of their girlfriends. Rather than turning up at the club, the women looked to be having fun at home. They notably made an attempt to revive the True Religion jean trend while dancing to "Wassup" by The Rich Kidz. Even in denim, the blonde beauty managed to make her surgically enhanced booty bounce. She paired the dark wash jeans with a cropped, red plaid shirt and sunglasses.

Latto's Latest Look Feels Familiar

In @theshaderoom's comment section, several have suggested that Latto's look feels familiar to Sexyy Red's style. "Red was wearing [True's], doing the same face expressions lmao. She really inspired the girls," one user observed. "True Religion Never Been Out Of Style Tho Y’all Just Love To Follow Trends," another person pointed out, criticizing the fast-paced nature of the fashion cycle. So far, the Hood Hottest Princess doesn't seem bothered by her apparent copycat. Still, we're curious to see if anything will come of the situation down the road.

Even this far into her career, Latto continues to come face to face with accusations of her being an industry plant. Earlier this month, the 777 hitmaker found time to clap back at her critics, reminding them that she's worked "VERY long and hard" to get where she is today. Read all that Latto had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

