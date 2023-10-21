Lil Baby Asks 42 Dugg To Give Him His Luxury Watches

42 Dugg is now out of prison after serving a one-year sentence, and he wants to catch up quickly to all the other ice that rappers got in that timespan. Moreover, he recently hit up a jeweler and watch vendor with fellow MC and frequent collaborator Lil Baby. There, they pored over pieces, picked out their prime candidates, and pestered each other to split the pile. Furthermore, Baby actually tried to cop a timekeeper that Dugg expressed interest in, offering to buy it off of him. Apparently, there are differences between "young and turnt" watches and "grown and turnt" watches, and he thought that the Detroit spitter was grown enough for the flashier one.

Still, it begs the question: does Lil Baby just want to sell that watch again? After all, he's still a young gun in the game, but many look at him as an established act these days, not an up-and-coming "young and turnt" type. Jokes aside, it's clear that 42 Dugg mostly took this as a comical advance, one that will likely be unable to stop him from getting all the ice he wants. In fact, around this same timeframe, he went out to buy some new chains to celebrate his first couple of days out.

42 Dugg's New Watch Eyed By Lil Baby

Of course, that's not the only thing that 42 Dugg wanted to keep busy with as he acclimates to his newfound freedom. For example, reports suggested that after his family and Yo Gotti picked him up at a prison facility, they took him straight to the studio at his request. Whether or not the Glass Window Entertainment and CMG signee releases a "First Day Out" record remains to be seen. Regardless, it's heartening to hear that he was apparently able to get right back to his craft, a talent that he surely missed from behind bars.

Meanwhile, the sky is the limit for the 28-year-old now, and he'll surely come back to the rap game with a vengeance. Are you looking forward to new music from him, with or without some "grown and turnt" watches to ice out his shows? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. In addition, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Baby and 42 Dugg.

