J. Cole Skips “Jada And Will Love” Line While Performing “No Role Modelz”

J. Cole recently made headlines when he noticeably skipped a line from his hit song "No Role Modelz" during a live performance. Specifically the line he skipped referenced "that Jada and that Will love." However, this particular lyric from the song had garnered significant attention due to its allusion to the personal lives of the famous Hollywood couple, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. J. Cole's decision to omit the line during his performance immediately sparked curiosity and discussion among fans and media outlets. The verse in question originally reads: "I want a real love, dark-skinned Aunt Viv love. That Jada and that Will love. That leave a toothbrush at your crib love. And you ain't gotta wonder whether that's your kid love."

Moreover, the change in the performance was seen by many as a deliberate move by J. Cole, potentially aimed at respecting the privacy of the Smiths and not engaging further in a topic that had already gained substantial media attention. In recent years, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith had been at the center of several controversies and discussions surrounding their marriage and personal lives, making it a sensitive subject for public commentary. Furthermore, Jada Pinkett Smith in particular has been speaking out lately on their relationship and revealing that the two of them have actually been separated for some time.

J. Cole Purposely Skipped The Line

However, the altered rendition of "No Role Modelz" raised commentary from social media. Many fans and observers expressed their support for J. Cole's decision to skip the line, seeing it as a respectful gesture that prioritizes the feelings and privacy of those mentioned in the song. However, others saw it as him saying Will and Jada aren't couple goals anymore. "He know don’t nobody want that “it’s complicated” type of love. Lol" one person wrote. "Please leave Cole out of that mess lol he always does that when performing the song to let the crowd sing along," another person chimed in. "Lol I’m glad he skipped that line. He tired of her too," someone else said.

Moreover, in other news, J. Cole just landed his first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He's featured on "First Person Shooter" with Drake on the For All The Dogs album. It's safe to say Cole is enjoying the moment. What do you think about J. Cole skipping the Will and Jada line? Let us know your thoughts on HNHH.

