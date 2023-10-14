Vivica A. Fox Seemingly Likes Sexyy Red Shade Post

Eagle-eyed Instagram users seemingly caught Vivica A. Fox liking some shade thrown at Sexyy Red. The post in question was a video of Sexyy Red dancing on stage with the caption "What is this [three laughing emojis]". It's unclear what exactly was being shaded about Red but it certainly wasn't a respectful post.

People went after Fox hard online. "Crazy how all the unties & uncles be judging the younger folks making they money. Auntie V, you played a whole stripper to make your money . Shut up 🙄," one person argued. "First of all Sexxy Redd looks like a real person. There is nothing wrong with her body. Second of all, actually that is all," argued another. "Y’all need to leave this girl alone damn. Every body don’t live their lives the same damn!" added a third. Some people did come to Fox's defense, arguing that she potentially she watched the reel and didn't read the caption. However, it's a pretty hard position to defend.

Meanwhile, more pictures showcasing Red's bedroom life have leaked online. The photos show a submissive Red licking a man's toes and kissing his feet. The photos quickly circulated online, receiving both praise and disgust. Furthermore, the photos come just a few weeks after a full sex tape of Red was posted to her Instagram story. Red is yet to comment on the release of the feet pics.

During her meteoric rise, the sex life of the self-proclaimed "raw dog queen" has been something constantly reported on and hotly debated. Red has claimed that she insists that her partners don't use condoms. She has also posted up intimately with various men wearing ankle monitors. However, while she has received some praise, there has also been a fair amount of backlash. Some believe that Red is setting a bad "example" for Black women. Meanwhile, others think that the rapper is just far too loose with her content. "Let them imagine something," Sherri Shepard said on a recent Breakfast Club appearance.

