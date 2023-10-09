Sir Ian McKellen Net Worth 2023: What Is The Film Legend Worth?

Lancashire’s luminary, from stage stalwart to global screen sensation, championing equality along the way.

BYJake Skudder
Sir Ian McKellen Net Worth 2023: What Is The Film Legend Worth?

Hailing from Burnley, Lancashire, Sir Ian McKellen's early life was as picturesque as the English countryside. Born in 1939, he was a child of wartime Britain. The tumultuous times, however, didn't deter young Ian from nurturing a love for the performing arts. The stage called to him, and as he stepped onto it, little did the world know that they were also witnessing the nascent steps of a future knighted legend. With an education from the University of Cambridge under his belt, he embarked on a journey to see his stardom rise meteorically, and by 2023, Fresherslive reported his net worth to be a staggering $60 million.

Career Highlights & Accolades

ian mckellen
Actor Ian McKellen in conversation, October 14th 1965. (Photo by Don Smith/Radio Times via Getty Images)

Sir Ian McKellen is a titan in the world of acting. His work in the theater is exemplary. His roles range from Shakespeare's tragic heroes to contemporary characters. Further, his portrayal of King Lear is often described as one of the finest the stage has ever seen. Yet, it was the silver screen that catapulted him to global stardom. Roles such as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies and Magneto in the X-Men films have made him a household name. His Oscar nominations and multiple awards also testify to his unparalleled acting prowess.

Personal Life & Highlights

ian mckellen
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Sir Ian McKellen walking through Piccadilly Circus. During Pride in London 2019 on July 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images for Pride in London)

Additionally, Sir Ian McKellen's personal life has been as impactful as his professional one. An openly gay man, he's tirelessly advocated for LGBTQ+ rights. His coming out in the late '80s was a significant moment in pop culture, making him a beacon for countless others. Moreover, his candidness about his sexuality and his activism has contributed to significant strides in the acceptance and rights of the LGBTQ+ community in the UK and beyond.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

ian mckellen
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Sir Ian McKellan attends a photocall. As he receives the Freedom of the City of London at The Guildhall on October 30, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)

Beyond his acting, Sir Ian has dabbled in producing and other business ventures, ensuring his artistic vision is often presented undiluted. His entrepreneurial spirit is balanced beautifully with his philanthropic endeavors. He's also been a benefactor for numerous arts programs, ensuring that young talents get the platforms they need. Furthermore, through his activism, he's channeled resources and attention to LGBTQ+ organizations, ensuring that the fight for equal rights continues unabated.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Jake Skudder
Jake is the SEO Content Lead for HotNewHipHop. He has more than ten years of experience covering mixed martial arts, pro wrestling, gaming and music across a number of publications, starting at SEScoops in 2012 under the name Jake Jeremy. His work has also been featured on GiveMeSport, Sportskeeda, Pro Sports Extra, Wrestling Headlines, NoobFeed, Wrestlingnewsco and Keen Gamer, again under the name Jake Jeremy. Previously, he worked as the Editor in Chief of 24Wrestling, building the site’s profile with a view to selling the domain, which was accomplished in 2019. As well as his work for HNHH, Jake is also the Editor in Chief for Fight Fans, a combat sports and pro wrestling site that was launched in January 2021 and broke into the millions of pageviews within the first two years. Jake also previously worked for the biggest independent wrestling company in the UK, PROGRESS Wrestling, as PR Head and Head of Media across the company's social channels. Jake's favourite Hip Hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys and Body Count.