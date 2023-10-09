Mist Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

In the ever-evolving world of hip-hop, the UK rap scene has seen a surge in talent, with artists making waves both domestically and internationally. One such artist who has carved a niche for himself is Mist. As of 2023, Mist's net worth is estimated to be around $2 Million US Dollars, according to The Sun.

Rhys Thomas Sylvester, professionally known as Mist, was born on March 2, 1992. Hailing from Birmingham, this British rapper has a rich musical lineage. Mist's father, Steve Sylvester, was a guitarist who played bass in The J.A.L.N alongside his brothers. Their track "Disco Music" even made it to the UK charts in 1976, reaching No. 21. Tragically, Mist faced the loss of both his parents within a short span in 2011. During that pivotal period, he also welcomed his first child, a daughter.

Mist's Musical Journey

Mist's music reflects his life experiences, and he has consistently delivered hits that resonate with his audience. His second EP, Diamond In The Dirt, released in 2018, peaked at number four on the UK Albums Chart. This EP saw collaborations with renowned artists such as Jessie Ware, Mr Eazi, Not3s, and Haile. Several tracks from this EP found their way into the UK Singles Chart, with his 2019 track "So High" featuring Fredoreaching No. 7. The two later reconnected on "House Party."

How Does Mist Accumulate His Wealth?

Birmingham rapper Mist performs ahead of the light-heavyweight bout between Joshua Buatsi and Pawel Stepien at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

The primary sources of Mist's wealth come from his music and touring. With a net worth of an estimated $2 Million US Dollars, it's evident that his talent and hard work have paid off. His music, combined with his live performances, has solidified his position in the rap industry, leading to a steady income stream.

Mist's Social Media Presence

For those looking to get a closer look into Mist's life and updates, he maintains an active presence on social media platforms. He can be found on Instagram as @mist_rs and on TikTok as @mist__official.

A Glimpse Into Mist's Personal Life

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Mist performs during day 3 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

In 2019, Mist faced a harrowing experience when he was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery. The incident took place inside a rented villa, and it was reported that two or three men might have been involved. Fortunately, Mist received timely medical attention, with two friends driving him to Faro Hospital.

Conclusion

Mist's journey in the music industry is a testament to his resilience, talent, and dedication. From facing personal tragedies to achieving significant milestones in his career, Mist has shown that with passion and hard work, one can rise above challenges and make a mark. As of 2023, with a net worth of around $2 Million US Dollars, Mist stands as a prominent figure in the UK rap scene, and his story continues to inspire many.