Elon Musk’s Father Sides With Grimes Amid Custody Battle

Elon Musk and Grimes are currently seeking custody of their three children together. If you remember, Musk and Grimes only revealed their third child together, last month. Overall, this came as a surprise to many, especially since they broke up a long time ago. However, Musk is no stranger to having children. He has had 11 throughout the course of his life, and 10 are currently living. This can create some messy situations, although he doesn't seem to mind, whatsoever.

Now that Musk is looking to take custody and move his children out of California, Grimes has replied with full force. In fact, she just got a huge win in their legal battle, as a judge will not let the kids leave the state. This is good news for Grimes, although it is not ideal for Elon. That said, in a new report from Page Six, Elon's father Errol seems to be taking Grimes' side.

Errol Musk Speaks On Elon Musk

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: CEO of Tesla and Space X Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“A woman is a very essential part of a home, a woman is the center of the home. The mother is the sun and the rest of the family are the planets. If a father went away for a few weeks, it would make no difference, but a woman is essential," Errol Musk explained. “A father and two sons living together is not really a family, it’s just three men; a mother and two sons is a family.”

Elon probably won't appreciate his father weighing in like this. However, his father has always been critical of him, so this should come as no surprise. Let us know your thoughts on the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world.

