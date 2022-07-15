Errol Musk
- RelationshipsElon Musk's Father Sides With Grimes Amid Custody BattleErrol Musk had some insights into his son's latest custody battle.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureErrol Musk Says He Killed 3 Intruders During A Home InvasionMusk says one bullet went through two of the men. By Lawrencia Grose
- TechElon Musk’s Dad, Errol, Says He's Not Proud Of His SonWhen asked whether he's proud of his son, Elon Musk’s father flatly said "no," in a new interview.By Cole Blake
- GossipElon Musk's Dad Has Child With Former StepdaughterThis is Errol Musk's second child with his stepdaughter.By Alexander Cole