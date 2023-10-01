Ice Cube Asks People To Stop Calling Him A “GOAT”

Even though Ice Cube is one of the most iconic, influential, and important rappers to come out of Los Angeles, he's not a fan of being called one of the greatest of all time. Moreover, the N.W.A. legend took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the title, although he thanked fans for the respect. "For those who think it flatters me, please don't call me a f***ing goat. Carry-on," he tweeted recently. "Don't get me wrong. I appreciate the respect but don't call me that." Still, the California native didn't clarify exactly why he doesn't like the popular acronym.

Moreover, this leads to many theories as to why Ice Cube doesn't want to be called the GOAT. The thought that maybe he doesn't understand that it's acronym to being with, and not actually a comparison to the animal, is unlikely. After all, he said he appreciated the respect, so maybe the 54-year-old thinks that other MCs are more deserving of the title. However, maybe some would think that's not as competitive as he can be, so perhaps he has an issue with the imagery or viral proliferation of the title? Either way, it's ultimately his thoughts, and one that's innocuous and harmless enough for fans to respect.

Ice Cube Doesn't Want A "GOAT" Label

Regardless, whether it's old heads or the next generations to come, we doubt there will ever be a time in which O'Shea Jackson is not in that conversation. In fact, with a new album to look forward to, maybe Ice Cube will get even more of the flowers he deserves. Through at least two decades of dominance and definitive records, he established himself as a premier lyricist and a defining figure in West Coast hip-hop. Other than that, the actor and businessman found success in other areas that still failed to dilute or diminish the significance of his pen.

Meanwhile, this will always be a contentious debate, whether you're talking about fellow Cali titans like Tupac, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and many more, or comparing him to East Coast or Southern contemporaries and superstars. He definitely deserves the praise, but maybe there's another name we can find for him. Until then, we'll have to hold our tongue and simply call him one of the best artists to grace the genre- if he's okay with that, of course. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ice Cube.

