Ice Cube Announces New Album, “Man Down”

Ice Cube says that he's working on a new album titled Man Down and hopes to finish it in the coming weeks. He spoke about the project during a recent interview with RAPstation.

He confirmed: “I’m working on an album that hopefully I can finish in next couple of weeks and schedule to put it out and yeah, I’m digging what I’m doing. The name of the record is called Man Down and, you know, it’s a pretty good record. It like it. It’s dope.”

Ice Cube Attends His BIG3 Celebrity Game

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 19: Coach Ice Cube of Team Webull attends the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game at Capital One Arena on August 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Idol Roc Entertainment)

Later, Cube discussed how he remains grounded despite decades of success as one of the all-time greatest rappers. “It’s a blessing, really,” he said. “For one, I made a promise to myself when I got in this business that I wouldn’t let it change who I am as a person, so I was always willing to let the chips fall where they may and and not worry about ‘I can’t do this or my career will be over’ or ‘if I do this, will this happen?’ When you broke when you’re starting off, going back to being broke is not an issue. That’s not motivation, like ‘I’m going to be broke again, let me bow down to this bullshit.’ No.”

Fans will be able to see Cube perform live in Los Angeles alongside Ja Rule and Ashanti on Friday for KDAY’s 40th anniversary celebration. “Ya homeboy is coming home in only 4 days," he tweeted on Monday. "Roll through and rock with me, Ja Rule and Ashanti.” Cube has several more shows lined up throughout the year as well in San Diego, Las Vegas, and more. Be on the lookout for further details about Cube's upcoming album, Man Down, on HotNewHipHop.

