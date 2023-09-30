Damar Hamlin To Start First NFL Game Since Cardiac Arrest This Weekend

With the Bills' starting safety Jordan Poyer ruled out with a knee injury, Damar Hamlin is set to make his first NFL appearance of the season against the Miami Dolphins this weekend. While Hamlin played in the preseason, he is yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2023. When he takes the field against the Dolphins, it will mark his first regular-season appearance since suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bengals at the end of the 2022 season.

However, Hamlin has been far from passive during his recovery. He's helped change the world while he's at it. During his recovery, Hamlin lobbied Congress to help expand access to the life-saving equipment that gave Hamlin a fighting chance. The Bills are slight favorites in the matchup, coming in as 2.5-point favorites. Whoever wins the matchup will take control of AFC East at this early juncture in the season.

Bills-Dolphins Highlights NFL Week 4

Dolphins at Bills is set to be one of the standout matchups of the fourth week of the NFL. The 3-0 Dolphins have established themselves as one of the top teams in the league this season. Meanwhile, the Bills have bounced back from a shock loss against the Jets in week 1 to once again show that they are once again a serious contender. The Bills enter with the #2 defense in terms of yards allowed and are #3 in sacks. Despite the loss to the Jets, they have proven themselves as one of the best units in the league this season. However, can they top a team that scored 70 points on their last opponent?

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have the #1 offense in the league. They lead the league in total yards, passing yards, and running yards. `They are also first in points per game with 43.3. That's not to say that the Bills are slacking on offense. They are #2 in points per game. Furthermore, they are #8 in yards per game. However, the crux of this matchup will be Miami's offense against Buffalo's defense.

