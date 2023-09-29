Ariana DeBose Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?

Ariana DeBose’s narrative is a whirlwind of dance, drama, and determination, from the stages of Broadway to the screens of Hollywood.

Emerging from the rhythm-infused streets of North Carolina in 1991, Ariana DeBose was a star awaiting her ascension. The early stages of her life radiated a clear message: she was born for the stage. Every tap, twirl, and theatrical expression in her formative years hinted at the greatness ahead. Charting her path from local performances to gaining national attention on So You Think You Can Dance, Ariana's trajectory was on an upward spiral. With an amalgamation of grit, talent, and sheer will, by 2023, she had amassed an impressive net worth of $5 million, as chronicled by CAKnowledge.

Career Highlights & Accolades

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Ariana DeBose accepts the Actress in a Supporting Role award for ‘West Side Story’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The glittering world of Broadway embraced Ariana DeBose, and she, in return, dazzled it. While her stints in musicals like Hamilton left indelible marks, her electric portrayal in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical truly showcased her expansive range. However, the silver screen's call was irresistible. Stepping into the shoes of Anita in the cinematic rendition of West Side Story, Ariana swept audiences and critics off their feet, solidifying her position as a versatile powerhouse in entertainment.

Personal Life & Highlights

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Ariana DeBose performs on stage. During the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Beyond the glitz of stage lights, Ariana's narrative weaves through authenticity and advocacy. Identifying as a proud queer artist, she has become a beacon of hope and representation in an industry that often grapples with inclusivity. Her candid conversations, coupled with her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, not only offer a glimpse into her personal journey but also inspire countless others to embrace their truths.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort. Attend the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story, held at the El Capitan Theatre. In Hollywood, California on December 07, 2021. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Ariana's artistic tentacles stretch beyond acting and dancing. Her ventures whisper tales of collaborations, explorations in production, and dabbling in diverse creative projects. Yet, amid these pursuits, her philanthropic heart shines brightest. With a focus on championing LGBTQ+ causes and amplifying representation in the arts, Ariana ensures that her impact reverberates both on and off the stage.

