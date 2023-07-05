Raquel Leviss Net Worth 2023: What Is The Vanderpump Rules Star Worth?
Raquel Leviss, a renowned personality from the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules, has seen her fame skyrocket in recent years. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Early Life & Career
Born in 1994 in Sonoma, California, Leviss was adopted at birth. She began her journey to fame early, competing in pageants as a child. Later, she won the title of Miss Sonoma County in 2016. Further, Raquel graduated from Sonoma State University in 2018 with a BS in Kinesiology. She moved to Los Angeles, where her career took a significant turn.
Vanderpump Rules & Relationship With James Kennedy
Leviss made her first appearance on Vanderpump Rules in November 2016 as the then-girlfriend of cast member James Kennedy. Their relationship was a significant part of the show, with Kennedy proposing to Leviss in May 2021. However, the couple split in December 2021 after being together for five years.
The Scandoval Scandal
Leviss’s fame reached new heights in mid-2023 due to her involvement in the so-called “Scandoval,” a romantic scandal involving reality stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. The affair reportedly began in the summer of 2022, with Sandoval and Leviss meeting secretly at hotels and other locations. This scandal was a primary storyline in the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules. It continues to be a topic of discussion among fans.
Impact Of The Scandal On Leviss’s Net Worth
The Scandoval scandal significantly impacted Leviss’s net worth. The increased publicity and attention from the scandal have likely contributed to her growing wealth. However, the scandal also took a toll on her mental health, leading her to spend over two months in a mental health treatment facility to deal with the stress of the relationship and the public scandal.
Conclusion
Despite the ups and downs in her personal life and career, Raquel Leviss has built a substantial net worth through her reality TV appearances and social media presence. As of 2023, her net worth stands at an impressive $500,000. With her continued presence in the public eye, this figure will likely continue to grow in the coming years.