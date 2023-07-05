Raquel Leviss, a renowned personality from the Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules, has seen her fame skyrocket in recent years. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Life & Career

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Raquel Leviss attends ‘Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon’ at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Born in 1994 in Sonoma, California, Leviss was adopted at birth. She began her journey to fame early, competing in pageants as a child. Later, she won the title of Miss Sonoma County in 2016. Further, Raquel graduated from Sonoma State University in 2018 with a BS in Kinesiology. She moved to Los Angeles, where her career took a significant turn.

Vanderpump Rules & Relationship With James Kennedy

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 07: (L-R) Raquel Leviss, Lisa Vanderpump, and James Kennedy arrive at the 5th Annual World Dog Day at West Hollywood Park on August 07, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Leviss made her first appearance on Vanderpump Rules in November 2016 as the then-girlfriend of cast member James Kennedy. Their relationship was a significant part of the show, with Kennedy proposing to Leviss in May 2021. However, the couple split in December 2021 after being together for five years.

The Scandoval Scandal

INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Raquel Leviss, and James Kennedy attend 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum on November 30, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

Leviss’s fame reached new heights in mid-2023 due to her involvement in the so-called “Scandoval,” a romantic scandal involving reality stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. The affair reportedly began in the summer of 2022, with Sandoval and Leviss meeting secretly at hotels and other locations. This scandal was a primary storyline in the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules. It continues to be a topic of discussion among fans.

Impact Of The Scandal On Leviss’s Net Worth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: (L-R) Raquel Leviss and Scheana Schay attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

The Scandoval scandal significantly impacted Leviss’s net worth. The increased publicity and attention from the scandal have likely contributed to her growing wealth. However, the scandal also took a toll on her mental health, leading her to spend over two months in a mental health treatment facility to deal with the stress of the relationship and the public scandal.

Conclusion

Despite the ups and downs in her personal life and career, Raquel Leviss has built a substantial net worth through her reality TV appearances and social media presence. As of 2023, her net worth stands at an impressive $500,000. With her continued presence in the public eye, this figure will likely continue to grow in the coming years.