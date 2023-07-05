Stassi Schroeder, a prominent figure in the reality television, has made a name for herself through her appearances on the hit show Vanderpump Rules. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $2 million US dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This article delves into the details of her financial journey, exploring the various sources of her income and her financial growth over the years.

Early Life & Career

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Beau Clark and TV personality Stassi Schroeder pose backstage before a live version of Schroeder’s podcast “Straight Up With Stassi” at The Wiltern on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Born Nastassia Bianca Schroeder, the Louisiana native moved to Hollywood at a young age to pursue her dreams in the entertainment industry. She first gained recognition as a contestant on the reality show The Amazing Race. However, her role in Vanderpump Rules catapulted her to fame. The show, a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, follows the lives of the staff at SUR, a restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump.

Vanderpump Rules & Rising Fame

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 30: (L,R) Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney Schwartz, and Stassi Schroeder attend Nocking Point and Witches of Weho Wines “Basic Witch” Launch Event with Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney Schwartz at Farmhouse Los Angeles at Beverly Center on July 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Nocking Points Wines)

Stassi Schroeder was a central figure in Vanderpump Rules from its inception in 2013 until her departure in 2020. Her fiery personality and dramatic relationships made her a fan favorite and a key player in the show’s success. Her earnings from the show significantly contributed to her net worth.

In addition to her earnings from Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder has diversified her income streams. She launched her own fashion line, Stassi Schroeder Collection, which offers a range of chic and affordable pieces. She also penned Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook, which became a New York Times Bestseller. Furthermore, Schroeder hosts a popular podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, where she discusses pop culture, relationships, and life experiences.

Net Worth Growth

SANTA MONICA, CA – JUNE 16: TV personalities Stassi Schroeder (L) and Kristen Doute attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Stassi Schroeder’s net worth has seen a steady increase over the years. Her earnings from Vanderpump Rules and her various business ventures have contributed to her current net worth of $2 million. Despite facing some controversy and setbacks in her career, Schroeder has managed to maintain her financial stability.

Stassi Schroeder’s journey in the entertainment industry shows her resilience and entrepreneurial spirit. Her net worth of $2 million as of 2023 reflects her hard work and dedication. Despite the ups and downs of her career, Schroeder continues to thrive, proving that she is more than just a reality TV star.